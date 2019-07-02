Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given a $145.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $135.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,026.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $93.96 and a 1-year high of $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 15,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $2,123,661.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,969,322.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.02, for a total transaction of $630,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,264,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 216,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,204,754. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 650,511 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,034,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Carve CapitalAB raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 53.7% in the third quarter. Carve CapitalAB now owns 507,161 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $57,984,000 after buying an additional 177,161 shares during the period. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,628 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,310,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,812 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,418 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

