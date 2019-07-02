MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) Given New $148.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.67.

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $155.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1 year low of $114.81 and a 1 year high of $159.57.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $596,408.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,304.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total value of $1,421,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,720,132.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,465 shares of company stock worth $16,624,484. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MCCORMICK & CO /SH

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

