Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Cut to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.30.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Maverix Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of C$3.26 and a 12-month high of C$5.91.

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.0896875 EPS for the current year.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

