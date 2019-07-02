MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $25.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $128.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.06 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $795,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTSI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $1,940,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,077,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,656,000 after purchasing an additional 87,704 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 383,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

