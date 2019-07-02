Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) Receives GBX 206.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Londonmetric Property PLC (LON:LMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205 ($2.68).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Londonmetric Property from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other news, insider Martin McGann sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.73), for a total value of £45,401.07 ($59,324.54). Also, insider Valentine Beresford sold 184,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £381,294 ($498,228.15).

Shares of LON LMP remained flat at $GBX 211 ($2.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,884,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34. Londonmetric Property has a one year low of GBX 171.50 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 211 ($2.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 205.53.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. This is a positive change from Londonmetric Property’s previous dividend of $1.90. Londonmetric Property’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Londonmetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

