Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NYSE:NYMT) Head to Head Analysis

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) and NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Life Storage and NY MTG TR INC/SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Storage 1 5 0 0 1.83 NY MTG TR INC/SH 1 2 2 0 2.20

Life Storage presently has a consensus target price of $96.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.12%. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential downside of 1.56%. Given Life Storage’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than NY MTG TR INC/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Life Storage and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Storage 37.37% 10.17% 5.30% NY MTG TR INC/SH 21.47% 13.32% 0.83%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Life Storage pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Storage and NY MTG TR INC/SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Storage $550.85 million 8.04 $206.59 million $5.51 17.23 NY MTG TR INC/SH $522.28 million 2.49 $102.89 million $0.86 7.19

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than NY MTG TR INC/SH. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Life Storage has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Life Storage beats NY MTG TR INC/SH on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to its 400,000-plus customers, making it a leader in the industry.

NY MTG TR INC/SH Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

