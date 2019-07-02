Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Braves Group Series C’s earnings. Liberty Braves Group Series C reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,325%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Braves Group Series C will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Liberty Braves Group Series C.

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. 68,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 276.80 and a beta of 0.76. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

