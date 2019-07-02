Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub raised Landstar System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Landstar System from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen reissued a market perform rating and set a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Landstar System from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Landstar System from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $107.95 on Friday. Landstar System has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Landstar System had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total value of $2,548,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,351.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total value of $570,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,687,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,897,000 after purchasing an additional 21,365 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,607,000 after purchasing an additional 361,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Landstar System by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

