Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for SHW (ETR:SW1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on SHW (ETR:SW1) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at €19.30 ($22.44) on Friday. SHW has a 52-week low of €18.24 ($21.21) and a 52-week high of €35.00 ($40.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.73. The company has a market cap of $124.22 million and a PE ratio of 39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93.

About SHW

SHW AG develops and manufactures products to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions in the automotive industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pumps and Engine Compliments, and Brake Discs. The Pumps and Engine Compliments segment offers variable oil pumps/map-controlled oil pumps, e-pumps, primary transmission oil pumps, oil/vacuum pumps with or without balancer shafts, and camshaft phasers for passenger vehicles; and transmission oil, fuel, engine oil, and industrial pumps for truck and off-highway applications, as well as provides powder metallurgy products comprising sintered adjustment rings and rotors for variable oil pumps offering reduced consumption, camshaft phaser components of steel and aluminum powder, and backlash-free gearwheel systems.

