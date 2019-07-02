Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €15.00 Price Target for SHW (ETR:SW1)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on SHW (ETR:SW1) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of SHW stock opened at €19.30 ($22.44) on Friday. SHW has a 52-week low of €18.24 ($21.21) and a 52-week high of €35.00 ($40.70). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €19.73. The company has a market cap of $124.22 million and a PE ratio of 39.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93.
About SHW
