Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Leoni (ETR:LEO) a €12.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

LEO has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.26 ($23.56).

ETR LEO opened at €13.83 ($16.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72. The company has a market capitalization of $451.81 million and a PE ratio of -4.52. Leoni has a 1 year low of €12.68 ($14.74) and a 1 year high of €45.44 ($52.84). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.13.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

