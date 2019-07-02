KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Upgraded by Raymond James to Market Perform

Raymond James upgraded shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage currently has $25.39 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of KB Home from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of KB Home from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. KB Home has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.87.

Get KB Home alerts:

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. KB Home has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.49 million. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 5.94%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 489,258 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $12,412,475.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,056,532 shares in the company, valued at $26,804,216.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 10,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,100,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 983,838 shares of company stock valued at $25,116,916. Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in KB Home by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in KB Home by 5,534.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 131,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 128,686 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $8,201,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $13,697,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in KB Home by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.