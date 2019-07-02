JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $20.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $22.25 on Friday. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.