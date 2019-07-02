JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $120.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $215.00 target price on shares of Baidu and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baidu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $245.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $187.47.

BIDU stock opened at $118.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.03. Baidu has a 52-week low of $106.80 and a 52-week high of $274.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Baidu declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

