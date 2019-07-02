J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 241 ($3.15) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 236.60 ($3.09).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

Shares of SBRY stock opened at GBX 196.60 ($2.57) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 197.61. J Sainsbury has a one year low of GBX 185.94 ($2.43) and a one year high of GBX 341.80 ($4.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from J Sainsbury’s previous dividend of $3.10. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.24%.

In other news, insider Michael Andrew Coupe sold 135,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74), for a total transaction of £283,959.90 ($371,043.90). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 100,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,134,534.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail  Food; Retail  General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.