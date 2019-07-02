Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Iteris Inc (NASDAQ:ITI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITI. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of ITI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.15. 203,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,509. Iteris has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $173.63 million, a P/E ratio of -46.82 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.95 million. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Iteris in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iteris by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

