Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an underweight rating to an equal rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $13.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.05.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

IRWD stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Consylman sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $42,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,174,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,568,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,712,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 33,007 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,184,000 after buying an additional 94,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,373,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 1,111,814 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.