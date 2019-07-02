Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.58 Million

Analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) will report $133.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.20 million and the highest is $135.40 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $134.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $539.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $523.40 million to $546.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $588.69 million, with estimates ranging from $573.80 million to $598.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on IRDM shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of IRDM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. 801,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,568. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.92. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.14 and a beta of 2.12.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 103,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $2,794,390.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 192,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,207.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Fitzpatrick sold 244,778 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $6,626,140.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 574,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,541,644.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,289 shares of company stock worth $11,683,679. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,277,000 after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

