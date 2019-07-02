International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s (IAG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and set a GBX 705 ($9.21) target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 780 ($10.19) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 875 ($11.43) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 654.62 ($8.55).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 473.55 ($6.19) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 2.96. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 431.80 ($5.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 718.40 ($9.39). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 469.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other International Consolidated Airlns Grp news, insider William Matthew Walsh sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.57), for a total value of £1,760,500 ($2,300,405.07).

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

