Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOV. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Inovalon stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 226,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,509. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.75 million. Inovalon had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Inovalon will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $826,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 136,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $1,837,102.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,341.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 854.1% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 169.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 611,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 384,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

