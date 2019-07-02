Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INOV. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Inovalon stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $14.44. 226,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,509. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 80.22, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Inovalon has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $15.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.09.
In other Inovalon news, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $826,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 136,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $1,837,102.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,179,341.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 854.1% in the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 103,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inovalon by 169.4% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 611,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 384,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inovalon Company Profile
Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.
