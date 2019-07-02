IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) Head to Head Review

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) and BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of BioTelemetry shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of BioTelemetry shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares IMAC and BioTelemetry’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $6.70 million 5.40 -$3.05 million N/A N/A BioTelemetry $399.47 million 4.15 $42.82 million $1.94 25.29

BioTelemetry has higher revenue and earnings than IMAC.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and BioTelemetry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC N/A N/A N/A BioTelemetry 11.86% 23.36% 11.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for IMAC and BioTelemetry, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A BioTelemetry 0 0 6 0 3.00

BioTelemetry has a consensus price target of $78.83, indicating a potential upside of 60.69%. Given BioTelemetry’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioTelemetry is more favorable than IMAC.

Summary

BioTelemetry beats IMAC on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. operates a chain of integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. The company's outpatient clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with back pain, knee pain, joint pain, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions. As of September 17, 2018, it had 11 clinics, including 6 owned and 5 managed clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, and Tennessee, the United States. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc., a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments. The Healthcare segment focuses on the remote cardiac monitoring to identify arrhythmias or heart rhythm disorders. This segment offers mobile cardiac telemetry services; and event monitoring services, which enable physicians to prescribe wireless event, digital loop event, memory loop event, and non-loop event monitors. It also provides Holter and extended-wear Holter monitors, and INR monitoring services. It serves cardiologists, electrophysiologists, neurologists, and primary care physicians. The Research segment offers laboratory services, such as cardiac monitoring, imaging, scientific consulting, and data management services for drug and medical device trials. Its centralized services comprise electrocardiogram, Holter monitoring, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, echocardiography, multigated acquisition scan, imaging, protocol development, expert reporting, and statistical analysis. It also provides support services, such as project coordination, setup and management, equipment rental, data transfer, processing, analysis, and 24/7 customer support and site training. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on the manufacture, engineering, development, and sale of non-invasive cardiac monitors and other population health management devices for healthcare companies, as well as contract manufacturing services under the BioTel Care and BioTel Alliance names. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

