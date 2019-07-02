IDEAYA Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:IDYA) Quiet Period To Expire on July 2nd

IDEAYA Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:IDYA) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, July 2nd. IDEAYA Biosciences had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on May 23rd. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IDYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

IDYA stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $16.90.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

