Hunting plc (LON:HTG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hunting plc (LON:HTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 796.64 ($10.41).

HTG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 756 ($9.88) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hunting from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

HTG traded down GBX 14.50 ($0.19) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 521 ($6.81). The stock had a trading volume of 439,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $869.76 million and a P/E ratio of 9.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 526.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.06. Hunting has a 1 year low of GBX 448 ($5.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 883.50 ($11.54).

In related news, insider Peter Rose sold 52,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £259,152.40 ($338,628.51). Also, insider Keith Lough bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.85) per share, with a total value of £15,720 ($20,540.96).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

