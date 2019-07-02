HGL Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:HNG)

HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.
Shares of ASX:HNG opened at A$0.39 ($0.28) on Tuesday. HGL has a 12-month low of A$0.35 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of A$0.51 ($0.36). The firm has a market cap of $23.49 million and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41.
HGL Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?
Receive News & Ratings for HGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.