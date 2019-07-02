HGL Ltd Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:HNG)

HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Shares of ASX:HNG opened at A$0.39 ($0.28) on Tuesday. HGL has a 12-month low of A$0.35 ($0.25) and a 12-month high of A$0.51 ($0.36). The firm has a market cap of $23.49 million and a P/E ratio of 48.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Get HGL alerts:

HGL Company Profile

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for specialist markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving product solutions to brand owners and retailers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for HGL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HGL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.