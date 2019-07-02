HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HENKY. Zacks Investment Research raised HENKEL AG & CO/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered HENKEL AG & CO/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY opened at $22.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.70. HENKEL AG & CO/S has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $28.85.

HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.17). HENKEL AG & CO/S had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that HENKEL AG & CO/S will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HENKEL AG & CO/S Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

