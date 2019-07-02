HC Wainwright Analysts Give Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) a $33.00 Price Target

HC Wainwright set a $33.00 price target on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Wave Life Sciences to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wave Life Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:WVE opened at $26.76 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 971.48% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 45,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 85.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.