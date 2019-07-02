Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Hanmi Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.19 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $688.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $51.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanmi Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 64,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $1,439,617.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 363,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,168.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph K. Rho sold 10,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $234,270.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,393,190.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,296 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 139,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,393 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,530,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,558,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.