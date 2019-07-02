Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

NYSE:SUPV opened at $7.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $573.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.10. Grupo Supervielle has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.57 million. Grupo Supervielle had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 220,921 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Gruss & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 696,183 shares during the last quarter. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Supervielle Company Profile

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management & Other Services segments. It accepts deposit accounts; and offers personal loans, foreign trade finance, and loans to the middle and lower-middle-income sectors.

