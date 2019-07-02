GMP Securities Lowers Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$38.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective cut by GMP Securities from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IMO. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James restated an underperform rating and set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$41.92.

IMO stock opened at C$36.26 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$33.52 and a 52-week high of C$44.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

