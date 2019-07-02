Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at B. Riley

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) had its target price upped by B. Riley from $3.25 to $4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Geron’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Geron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.33.

Geron stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.99 million, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.68. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.50.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 17.53% and a negative net margin of 3,713.04%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Geron news, EVP Melissa Kelly Behrs sold 120,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $241,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 158.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,536,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,537,000 after buying an additional 9,523,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Geron by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 28,181 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Geron by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 887,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 539,621 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Geron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,167,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 106,448 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Geron by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 103,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

