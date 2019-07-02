Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

GLMD opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 2.67. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 36.11, a quick ratio of 36.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.45.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 659,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $505,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 35.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

