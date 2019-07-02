freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

freenet AG (FRA:FNTN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €21.82 ($25.37).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FNTN shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of freenet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.40 ($27.21) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of freenet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

FNTN stock traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting €17.66 ($20.53). 266,873 shares of the stock traded hands. freenet has a one year low of €3.22 ($3.74) and a one year high of €32.92 ($38.28). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €17.82.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. The company operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services.

