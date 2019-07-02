FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) PT Set at $7.00 by Chardan Capital

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) has been assigned a $7.00 target price by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 258.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded FORESIGHT AUTON/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Get FORESIGHT AUTON/S alerts:

NASDAQ FRSX opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.07. FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 552,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. owned about 2.52% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About FORESIGHT AUTON/S

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.