First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.75.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$11.09.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$138.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$253,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,725. Also, Director David Andrew Shaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$420,800. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $569,300.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

