First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark cut their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.75.
Shares of FR stock opened at C$10.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.16, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.25. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.12 and a 12-month high of C$11.09.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total value of C$253,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,131,725. Also, Director David Andrew Shaw sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total transaction of C$105,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at C$420,800. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $569,300.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
