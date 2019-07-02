Financial Comparison: Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) vs. RCI Hospitality (NYSE:RICK)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and RCI Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $8.51 billion 1.74 $713.40 million $5.82 20.66 RCI Hospitality $165.75 million 1.02 $21.71 million $2.18 8.01

Darden Restaurants has higher revenue and earnings than RCI Hospitality. RCI Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Darden Restaurants, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Darden Restaurants and RCI Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 1 7 17 0 2.64 RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $130.61, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%. RCI Hospitality has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.62%. Given RCI Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than Darden Restaurants.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.7% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Darden Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of RCI Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and RCI Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants 8.38% 31.61% 12.89% RCI Hospitality 8.15% 14.03% 6.69%

Dividends

Darden Restaurants pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. RCI Hospitality pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Darden Restaurants pays out 51.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. RCI Hospitality pays out 5.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Darden Restaurants has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Darden Restaurants is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats RCI Hospitality on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. It also operates restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company was formerly known as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc. and changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.

