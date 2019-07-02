Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €33.50 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duerr has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €37.57 ($43.69).

Get Duerr alerts:

ETR DUE opened at €31.14 ($36.21) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83. Duerr has a 1-year low of €27.30 ($31.74) and a 1-year high of €43.11 ($50.13). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.93.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Duerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.