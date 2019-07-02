DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Realty is poised to ride on the growth curve backed by solid fundamentals of the data-center market. The company also focuses on maintaining a strong balance sheet and enjoys ample liquidity. In an effort to expand its presence in Japan, Digital Realty recently announced that its 50/50 joint venture with Mitsubishi Corporation — MC Digital Realty — has opened the second facility, KIX11, on its Osaka connected campus. Moreover, in May, the company announced its expansion in Dublin with the official launch of the company’s second data center on the Profile Park campus. Nevertheless, aggressive pricing pressure is likely to persist in the upcoming period. Moreover, the company has a substantial debt burden. Moreover, shares of Digital Realty have underperformed its industry so far this year.”

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $117.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.77. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $100.05 and a 52-week high of $125.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $814.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.13 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 65.45%.

In related news, insider Edward F. Sham sold 11,400 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,390,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,036. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,128 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 14.5% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 33,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

