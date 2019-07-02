Deutsche Bank Reiterates €82.00 Price Target for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA)

Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €77.15 ($89.71).

Shares of FRA stock opened at €74.98 ($87.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €74.01. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52 week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52 week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

