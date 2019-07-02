Deutsche Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 705 ($9.21) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 616 ($8.05) to GBX 585 ($7.64) in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Great Portland Estates presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 672.17 ($8.78).

Shares of GPOR stock opened at GBX 695.40 ($9.09) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 717.54. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of GBX 647.40 ($8.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 777.60 ($10.16).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.70%.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

