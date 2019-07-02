Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$18.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$16.50.

DGC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$16.50 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Detour Gold from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$20.00 price objective on Detour Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.36.

DGC stock opened at C$16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 110.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.62. Detour Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.74.

Detour Gold (TSE:DGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$274.02 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Detour Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Laurence Gaborit sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$129,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$390,780.

Detour Gold Company Profile

Detour Gold Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous block of mining claims and leases totaling 646 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

