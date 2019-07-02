Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) Upgraded at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVTI. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stephens cut Covenant Transportation Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ CVTI opened at $14.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Covenant Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $13.27 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $270.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 4.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bosworth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,765. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Covenant Transportation Group in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

