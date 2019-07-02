Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Price Target Raised to GBX 380 at Berenberg Bank

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 380 ($4.97) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CSP. Shore Capital restated a not rated rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.32) price objective (down previously from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Countryside Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 391 ($5.11).

Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 296 ($3.87) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52. Countryside Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 356 ($4.65). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 301.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.88%. Countryside Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

In other Countryside Properties news, insider W Simon Townsend bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($38,024.30).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Housebuilding and Partnerships. The Housebuilding division develops large-scale sites, and provides private and affordable homes in London and the South East of England.

