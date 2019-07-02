Consumer Edge Begins Coverage on Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC)

Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the marijuana producer’s stock.

CGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, GMP Securities upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.14.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

CGC stock opened at $40.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 11.49. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $59.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 304.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. Equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the fourth quarter worth about $30,296,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 22.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 821,382 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 149,334 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 721,900 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $31,244,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 358.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 597,022 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $25,841,000 after purchasing an additional 466,768 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 404,562 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 154,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.