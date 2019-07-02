Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) vs. Umpqua (OTCMKTS:UMPQ) Critical Survey

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) and Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Community Investors Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Umpqua pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Umpqua pays out 57.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Umpqua has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Umpqua is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Community Investors Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Umpqua has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Community Investors Bancorp and Umpqua, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Investors Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Umpqua 0 5 3 0 2.38

Umpqua has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.66%. Given Umpqua’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Umpqua is more favorable than Community Investors Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Umpqua’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Investors Bancorp $7.61 million 1.85 $460,000.00 N/A N/A Umpqua $1.35 billion 2.76 $316.26 million $1.46 11.53

Umpqua has higher revenue and earnings than Community Investors Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Community Investors Bancorp and Umpqua’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Investors Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Umpqua 23.20% 7.91% 1.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Umpqua shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Community Investors Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Umpqua shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Umpqua beats Community Investors Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that provides personal and commercial banking services in Ohio. It accepts checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, time deposits, and health savings accounts. The company offers consumer loans, including personal, auto, home equity, and home improvement loans; commercial loans, such as real estate, term, business expansion, construction, and SBA loans; and mortgages. It also provides Internet and telephone banking, debit cards, night depositary and shareholder services, merchant services, and financial planning and investment advice services. The company was founded in 1888 and is based in Bucyrus, Ohio.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides loans for corporate and commercial customers, such as accounts receivable and inventory financing, multi-family and equipment loans, commercial equipment leases, international trade, real estate construction loans, permanent financing products, and small business administration program financing, as well as capital markets and treasury management services. In addition, the company offers loan products for small businesses; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans for the construction, purchase, and refinancing of residential owner-occupied and rental properties; and consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured personal loans, home equity and personal lines of credit, and motor vehicle loans. Further, it provides financial planning, trust, and investment services; treasury and cash management services; retail brokerage and investment advisory services; and digital, mobile, telephone, text, and online banking services. The company serves middle market corporate, commercial, and business banking customers; individual investors; and high net worth individuals. As of December 31, 2018, it operated commercial banking centers in 299 locations in Oregon, Washington, California, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

