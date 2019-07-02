Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) in a research note published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Cheesecake Factory and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Cheesecake Factory from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of CAKE opened at $43.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $60.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $599.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,026.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,673.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence B. Mindel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $202,486. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,305,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $230,847,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,068,000 after buying an additional 181,979 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,130,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,699,000 after buying an additional 189,577 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,413,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,516,000 after purchasing an additional 95,965 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 718.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 719,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,211,000 after purchasing an additional 631,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

