Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.39.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.25. The stock had a trading volume of 629,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $471.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.16 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

