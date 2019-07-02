Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Central Valley Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $293.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCY. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 553.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts deposit products, such as savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

