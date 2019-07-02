CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CECE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CECO Environmental from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Capital raised shares of CECO Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Maxim Group set a $10.00 price target on shares of CECO Environmental and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.92.

NASDAQ:CECE opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $336.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.19. CECO Environmental has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.42 million. CECO Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 508.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Environmental Solutions, and Fluid Handling and Filtration Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

