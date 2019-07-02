CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.81.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $6,900,128.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $3,159,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,852 shares of company stock worth $55,609,770. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of CarMax by 930.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.