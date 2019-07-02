CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Argus

Argus initiated coverage on shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) in a research note released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of CarMax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.81.
Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $87.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $88.64.
In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 81,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.19, for a total transaction of $6,900,128.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,621,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $3,159,978.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 718,852 shares of company stock worth $55,609,770. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of CarMax by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of CarMax by 930.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period.
CarMax Company Profile
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.
