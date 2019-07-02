Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) versus 58.com (NASDAQ:WUBA) Head to Head Analysis

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cardlytics and 58.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $150.68 million 4.27 -$53.04 million ($2.14) -13.32 58.com $1.91 billion 4.92 $310.23 million $1.94 33.14

58.com has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 58.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cardlytics and 58.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 0 7 0 3.00 58.com 1 2 3 0 2.33

Cardlytics presently has a consensus target price of $22.83, indicating a potential downside of 19.91%. 58.com has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.33%. Given 58.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 58.com is more favorable than Cardlytics.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and 58.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -25.53% -84.02% -27.18% 58.com 18.44% 11.48% 8.00%

Volatility & Risk

Cardlytics has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 58.com has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.3% of 58.com shares are held by institutional investors. 21.9% of Cardlytics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of 58.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

58.com beats Cardlytics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc. operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels. It also provides solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

58.com Company Profile

58.com Inc. operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services. The company also operates Zhuan Zhuan, an online used goods trading and service platform; and 58 Town, a rural version of 58.com. Its platform offers content in the categories, including real estate, jobs, automotive, yellow pages, and used goods. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

