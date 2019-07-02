CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) versus Leju (NASDAQ:LEJU) Head to Head Contrast

CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) and Leju (NYSE:LEJU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CAHS China HGS Real Estate alerts:

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Leju’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAHS China HGS Real Estate $65.49 million 0.58 $5.24 million N/A N/A Leju $462.03 million 0.40 -$13.48 million N/A N/A

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Leju.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Leju, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Leju 0 1 0 0 2.00

Leju has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.97%. Given Leju’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leju is more favorable than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Volatility & Risk

CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 3, suggesting that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leju has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CAHS China HGS Real Estate and Leju’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAHS China HGS Real Estate 6.11% 1.71% 0.77% Leju -1.24% -2.57% -1.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Leju shares are held by institutional investors. 70.1% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CAHS China HGS Real Estate beats Leju on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAHS China HGS Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.